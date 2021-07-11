Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

