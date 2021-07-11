Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

