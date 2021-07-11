Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSPR. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.