New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.69. 2,150,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,237,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.