Newscrypto Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $100.80 million and $15.73 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00118309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,892.21 or 1.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.23 or 0.00965501 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,756 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,108 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

