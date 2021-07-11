NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Get NEXT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86. NEXT has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEXT (NXGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.