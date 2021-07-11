NextDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $3.41 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.41 million and $174,398.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,057,854,542 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,622,433 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

