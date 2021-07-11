NFTify (N1) One Day Volume Hits $181,742.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $181,742.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00118747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00162072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,751.31 or 0.99727166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.93 or 0.00960088 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,158,250 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

