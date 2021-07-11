NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $656,357.23

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $656,357.23 and $82,805.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $29.04 or 0.00085564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00162702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,938.70 or 0.99984732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.00960919 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

