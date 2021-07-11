NIBE Industrier AB (publ)’s (NDRBF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $10.43 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

