Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to post $82.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Nine Energy Service posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nine Energy Service stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,158. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

