Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPNYY opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

