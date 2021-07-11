Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 235 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

OMC stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

