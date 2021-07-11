Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

