Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $294.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.55. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.19.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

