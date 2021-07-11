Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 568.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

