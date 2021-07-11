Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,685 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

