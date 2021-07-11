Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

