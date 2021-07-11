Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 646 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PulteGroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

