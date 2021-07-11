Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,034,590 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,034,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

