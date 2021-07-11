Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1,607.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,326 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

