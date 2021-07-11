Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $9.31 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

