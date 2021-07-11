Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $10.25 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AURCU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,175,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AURCU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.