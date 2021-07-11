Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $8.41 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 850,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.