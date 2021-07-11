Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLHAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLHAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

