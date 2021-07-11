Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,573 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Pinterest worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 855.44 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

