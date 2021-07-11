Nordea Investment Management AB Has $31.99 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of International Paper worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE IP opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

