Nordea Investment Management AB Has $35.49 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,373 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $224.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

