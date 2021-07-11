Nordea Investment Management AB Has $45.35 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $45,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $597,118,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

