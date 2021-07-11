Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 27,913 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

