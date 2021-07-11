Nordson Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

NDSN opened at $221.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

