Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

