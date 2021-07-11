Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Silk Road Medical worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,447,789. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.