Northern Trust Corp Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

