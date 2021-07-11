Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of Scholastic worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 49.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

