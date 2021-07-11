Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,215 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of CEVA worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CEVA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.05, a PEG ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

