Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,349 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Korea Electric Power worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEP opened at $10.57 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

KEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

