Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $6,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $4,244,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,678,132 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

