Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NVMI opened at $99.27 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

