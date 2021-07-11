Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $226,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $5,060.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,888.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,199.53 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.