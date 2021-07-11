Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,456,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $322,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

ITW opened at $227.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

