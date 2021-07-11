Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $284.89 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $284,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

