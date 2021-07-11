Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $308.53 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,425 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Peloton Interactive worth $308,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $117.84 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 918,100 shares valued at $103,305,104. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

