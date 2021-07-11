Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $242,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.