Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Entergy worth $273,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.92 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

