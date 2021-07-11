Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Workday worth $212,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

WDAY stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

