O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 766,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

