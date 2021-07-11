O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.87.

