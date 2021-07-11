O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.61.

