Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.77.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

